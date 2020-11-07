Highlights: Howland Soccer rolls past Chagrin Falls, heading back to state

Howland easily handled Chagrin Falls 6-1 in the Division II Boys Soccer Regional Final on Saturday afternoon.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland easily handled Chagrin Falls 6-1 in the Division II Boys Soccer Regional Final on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Sperling finished with a hat trick in the win. Gabe Altawil, Gabe Lisi, and Kylan Mowatt Larssen each added a goal for the Tigers.

Sperling added two assists, while Austin Stassinis, and Gabe Altawil added one apiece.

Howland Goalkeeper Lucas Brill finished with five saves in the victory.

Howland improves to 20-0-1 overall on the season. The Tigers advance to face Lima Shawnee (17-2-1) in the Division II State Semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.