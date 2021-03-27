Highlights: Howland grabs win over St. Edward to open season with perfect start

Howland grabbed two wins on Saturday in the 2021 Bob Cene High School Baseball Tournament

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland baseball team grabbed a win over St. Edward, 6-3, Saturday afternoon in the 2021 Bob Cene High School Baseball Tournament.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

Howland scored four in the first inning and didn’t look back.

Josh McCleary had two strikeouts in the seventh inning to close the door on St. Edward.

Anthony Massucci had an RBI on the day that scored Austen Price.

The win moves Howland to 2-0. The Tigers topped Ursuline earlier in the day at Cene Park.

The Tigers will play Sunday in the final day of the tournament.