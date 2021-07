BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland 12U Little League baseball team is heading to the District 2 tournament championship game after a 15-4 win over Boardman Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Poland jumped on Boardman early in the game, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second.

With the win, Poland advances to the championship game on Monday against Canfield at 8 p.m., which will be broadcasted live on MyYTV and WKBN.com.