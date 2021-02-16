Highlights: Honeycutt’s 23 paces Newton Falls in win over Crestview

After being shut down for 11 days due to COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers picked up their 11th win of the season on Tuesday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team defeated Crestview, 62-54 Tuesday night in an MVAC Grey Tier battle at Newton Falls High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Tigers led 28-26 at halftime and used a strong third quarter run to extend their lead heading to the final frame.

Josh Honeycutt led all scorers with 23 points, while Joey Kline had 13 and Jordan Dowling 12 (four triples) for the Tigers.

“I think tonight we made a turn toward playing tournament basketball,” said Roy Sembach, Newton Falls head coach. “I think we took it one possession at a time and I thought we had good possessions at both ends of the floor.”

With the win, Newton Falls improves to 11-5 on the season.

“We’ve been shut down four different times with COVID, we’ve been down for the last 11 days. If we have some time to practice and get things together, this team can be very good. We’re very talented, we just need the time to be able to work for good things to happen as we head to the tournament.”

Crestview was paced by Drake Golden with 14 points, while Kirkland Miller finished with 12.