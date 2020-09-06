HIGHLIGHTS: Hollobaugh & Warren JFK run over Aquinas in Week 2 win

The Eagles defense was tough early, helping them build a 24-7 halftime lead over the Knights

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas, 37-7 Saturday night at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Eagles’ defense was the story early. Backed inside their own one-yard line in the first quarter, a bobbled snap allowed Ambrose Hoso to recover the fumble for the touchdown. Kennedy took a 10-7 lead.

Later, QB Cameron Hollobaugh found the endzone on a 10-yard run to widen the lead to 17-7. Following another defensive stop, Jesse Likens powered in a 2-yard TD as JFK led 24-7 at halftime.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 and will face Conneaut (Ohio) in Week 3.

