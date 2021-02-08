Highlights: Hollobaugh powers JFK past Bristol

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 5-3 on the season

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped Bristol 77-64 Monday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Cam Hollobaugh led all scorers with a game-high 25 points for the Eagles. Gabe Green tallied 18 points. Freshman Jaden Rishel chipped in with 12 points in the win for Kennedy.

Bristol was led by Mikey Burbach who finished with a team-high 15 points. Jeremy Miller added 14 points in the setback for the Panthers.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 5-3 on the season. Bristol drops to 9-3 overall.