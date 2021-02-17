Highlights: Hollobaugh hits 1,000 on 30-point night as JFK edges Hubbard

Cam Hollobaugh helped Kennedy pick up their 8th win of the season while reaching the milestone mark

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team defeated Hubbard, 78-68 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game at Hubbard High School.

Kennedy senior Cam Hollobaugh entered the night just 20 points shy of 1,000 for his career. After pouring in 17 points in the first half, Hollobaugh reached the milestone mark on a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 30 points.

“It just means a lot because I’ve been working for it for a while,” said Hollobaugh. “We put in a lot of work as a team and it finally paid off. I usually don’t shoot threes either, and I did it on a three, so it was pretty cool.”

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 8-4 on the season, while Hubbard drops to 5-10.

“The most impressive thing about Cam’s game tonight is he passed the ball extremely well, which opened things up for him later in the game,” said Mark Komlanc, Warren JFK head coach. “He’s a great all-around player, great student athlete, and a kid that these guys all love to be around. They all look up to him so I couldn’t be prouder for him.”

Riley Heckert paced Hubbard with 25 points and Nick Hendrix had 13. For Kennedy, TJ Harden also scored 15 points and Gabe Green added 11.