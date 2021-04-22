Highlights: Holland’s walkoff single lifts Ursuline past Hubbard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline defeated Hubbard 8-7 at the YSU softball complex to kick off the 14th Annual Strikeout Cancer Memorial.

Ursuline was up 7-3 heading into the top of the seventh, but Hubbard began to rally. Haley Croyle tallied a two-run homer for the Eagles to tie the game at 7.

Emily Holland hit a single to center field to drive in the winning run for the Irish. Holland finished with a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Paige Ogden, Julia Nutter and Layni Bednar also recorded two RBIs each.

Croyle lead the Eagles with three hits and two RBIs.

Ogden struck out five batters and allowed three earned runs in five innings.

Hubbard’s Isabella O’Brien struck out nine in the loss.

Ursuline stays undefeated and improves to 14-0, but Friday’s game was about much more than the score.

“The cancer awareness and participating in cancer fundraiser, you know, you just try to create the awareness and be able to donate and give back and teach these kids,” Ursuline Head Coach Michael Kernan said. “We talk about not only making the kids better players, but better people, so you teach the kids how to give back here in life a little bit.”