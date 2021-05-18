Highlights: Holland no-hitter lifts Ursuline to the district championship game

Emily Holland pitched a no-hitter to lead Ursuline to a 10-0 win over Berkshire Tuesday in the Division III District Semifinals.

Holland struck out 14 in the win and also hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to end the game.

Alyssa Sheely and Paige Ogden each had two hits, which included a double and two RBIs apiece. Maris Barbato and Liza Barbato each had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Irish.

Julia Nutter added a single and a double while Layni Bednar chipped in with a double.

With the win, Ursuline advances to face the winner of the Newton Falls/Rootstown game in the Division III District FInal on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Youngstown State.