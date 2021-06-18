Highlights: Hinchman, Scrappers down Black Bears in series opener

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley first baseman Jason Hinchman went 3-4 and tallied three RBI to lift the Scrappers to a 7-3 win over the Black Bears Friday night.

Dan Harwood finished with two RBI for the Scrappers.

Left fielder Paul McIntosh lead the Black Bears, going 1-for-3 and recording two RBI.

Garrett Schoenle picked up the win on the mound, allowing zero runs and striking out two batters in three innings.

The Scrappers improve to 14-7 on the season. They will face the Black Bears again on Saturday for Game 2 of the three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.