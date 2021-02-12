Highlights: High flying Chaney earns season sweep of Ursuline in win over Irish

With the win, the Cowboys remain perfect in conference play on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team got the best of city-rival Ursuline 63-55 Friday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Cowboys led by just four at the break but went on a 21-12 run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 13 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Irish would answer back in the final quarter, cutting the deficit to two possessions late in the quarter, but the Cowboys never lost the lead.

Sharrod Taylor led the way for Chaney with 21 points, while Cam Lawrence had 17, and Quincy Jones added 12.

For Ursuline, Brady Shannon had a game-high 23 points with Jayden Payne adding 12.

Chaney improves to 10-5 while Ursuline falls to 12-8.