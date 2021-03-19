Highlights: Hickory stuns Johnstown at the buzzer in quarterfinals

Hickory stunned Greater Johnstown 50-48 in the Class 4A Quarterfinals

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Peyton Mele hit a three-pointer at the buzzer as Hickory stunned Greater Johnstown, 50-48, in the PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinals Friday night.

Mele led the Hornets with 13 points while Matt Cannone added 11. Connor Evans also reached double figures with 10. Joey Fazzone and Jackson Pryts chipped in with eight points apiece.

Hickory improves to 22-3 overall on the season. The Hornets advance to face Lincoln Park in the PIAA Class 4A Semifinal.

Greater Johnstown ends the season with a record of 15-3.