Highlights: Hickory avenges regular season loss to Sharon in D10 playoffs

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory topped Sharon 36-20 in the District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinals Saturday night at Wilmington High School.

The Hornets avenged a regular season loss to Sharon on September 11, 14-7.

Hickory improves to 7-3 on the season. The Hornets advance to face Slippery Rock in the District 10 Class 3A Semifinals next Saturday at a game site to be announced.

Hickory defeated Slippery Rock 27-23 one month ago in regular season action.

