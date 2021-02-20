Highlights: Heartland Christian’s Joey Donofrio enters 1,000-point club in win over Crestview

The Lions senior needed just 15 points to hit the mark in their game against Crestview on Saturday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian’s Joey Donofrio hit the 1,000-point mark Saturday night as the Lions topped Crestview 60-58.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game between the Lions and Rebels.

Donofrio needed 15 points to reach the mark.

He would get off to a slow start Saturday, being held scoreless in the first quarter.

But the Lions’ senior would explode in the second quarter, going for 13 points in just eight minutes.

The milestone mark would come halfway into the third quarter. On a fast break, the Lions found Donofrio for the lay-in and the milestone.

Jonathan Bertovich would be the hero on the night, hitting the game-winning shot as time expired to give the Lions the win.

Donofrio and Bertovich each had 19 points on the night for Heartland.

For Crestview, Anthony Cusick had a team-high 16 points while Drake Golden had 14 and Kirkland Miller added 10.

The Lions improve to 17-4 on the year.