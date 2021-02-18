Highlights: Heartland Christian outlasts Brookfield in Game of the Week thriller

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian outlasted Brookfield 66-57 Thursday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Lions have now won five straight games.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Joey Donofrio led all scorers with 22 points in the win for the Lions.

Heartland Christian’s Jonathan Bertovich was named Player of the Game, after piling up 20 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Donovan Pawlowski led the Warriors with 18 points. Haden Gibson tallied 17 points and nine rebounds, while Isaiah Jones added 12 points in the setback.

Brookfield drops to 9-10 on the season.

Heartland Christian Head Coach Josh Scott’s team improves to 16-4 overall on the season.