Highlights: Heartland Christian heading to district championship game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian handled Southern 17-3 in the Division IV District Semifinal Tuesday evening at Cene Park.

Aaron Gault drove in four runs in the win, while Drew Walker finished with three RBIs. Nate Garzanich drove in two runs in the win for the Lions.

Hayden Stewart picked up the win on the mound, striking out a total of seven in the victory.

With the win, Heartland Christian advances to face Warren JFK in the Division IV District Championship game. The Lions and Eagles will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Cene Park.