Highlights: Harrison Central vs. South Range

The Raiders remain undefeated with a 55-14 victory over the Huskies Saturday night

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range kept their undefeated record intact Saturday night with a 55-14 victory over Harrison Central in the Division V playoffs.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

South Range improves to (7-0), and will advance to host #7 seeded Beachwood in the Round Three next Saturday night. Harrison Central drops to (3-4) on the season.

