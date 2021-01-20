Highlights: Harding holds off Boardman to remain unbeaten

Warren Harding held off Boardman 48-44 Wednesday night in girls' high school basketball action.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding held off Boardman 48-44 Wednesday night in girls high school basketball action.

Faith Burch finished with a double-double, leading the Raiders with a team-high 16 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

Alasha Williams and Selena Williamson added 10 points apiece in the victory.

Katie Stamp led the Spartans with a team-high 14 points on the night. Reagan Burkey added 11 points in the setback.

With the win, Warren Harding remains undefeated on the season with an overall record of 8-0, and 4-0 in league play.