Highlights: Harding, Fitch, Chaney, Boardman dominate at Division I District Championship

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSSA Division I District Track and Field Championships were held on Friday at Austintown-Fitch.

After finishing in fourth place in the 100m hurdles the last two seasons, Warren Harding senior Faith Birch came out on top this year with a time of 15.25.

“It feels really good,” Birch said. “You know, I’ve worked hard. A lot of thanks to my competitors to keep me pushing and stuff. It feels really good. Very blessed.”

The wins kept rolling in for the Raiders. Birch, NaVeyah Parisi, Diamond Phillips and Shariah Quilling claimed the district title in the 4×200.

“I think we did good exchanges and working together and running fast,” Quilling said. “We have a really good team of supporting each other, so that was good.”

In the boys’ 4×100, Fitch’s team of Dan Evans, Donnie Ellis, Brody Herman and Jayden Eley entered as the favorite. Anchor Eley headed into the final stretch in second, but turned on the jets to take first place.

“You know, we weren’t in first place coming to that fourth leg, but I had to hawk somebody down, but we came out with the dub,” Eley said.

Chaney junior Rhiea Gordon won the girls’ 100m dash with a time of 12.22.

“I’m ecstatic,” Gordon said. “Wednesday I ran a 12.56 and today I ran a 12.22, so I’m pretty happy.”

The boys’ 100m dash ended in a photo finish. Boardman’s Cameron Thompson beat out Solon freshman Bryce West by .01 seconds to win the district title. Thompson finished with a time of 10.90.

The Fitch boys won the Division I District Championship with 134 points, while the Solon girls took home the title with 107 points. The Boardman girls finished second with 100.50.