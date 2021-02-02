HIGHLIGHTS: Halftime buzzer beater propels Brookfield past Newton Falls

Sophie Hook drained a half-court shot at the buzzer Tuesday heading to the half which helped the Warriors top the Tigers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team earned the regular season sweep of Newton Falls Tuesday with a 41-38 win over the Tigers.

Watch the video above to see the highlights of the game.

Newton Falls got out in front early, taking a 10-6 lead after the first quarter.

But right before the half, Sophie Hook drained a half-court buzzer beater to level the score at 20 going into the half. That helped the Warriors get some momentum, outscoring the Tigers 17-9 in the third quarter.

Katie Logan led the way for Brookfield with 15 points while Hook added 11.

For Newton Falls, Madison Hadiet had a game-high 21 points while Bree Hudson had 13.

Brookfield improves to 12-1 on the season and have won seven-straight games.