Highlights: Gustafson leads Grove City to home opening win over St. Vincent

Sports

Gustafson had three touchdown catches on the night to lead the Wolverines to a season opening win

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City College football team opened their season with a win Friday night over St. Vincent 37-14.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

Grove City wasted little time getting on the board when Josh Ehst found Cody Gustafson on a 64-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0 less than five minutes into the game.

Ehst and Gustafson would hook up later in the quarter, this time from 65-yards out to make it 14-0.

The Wolverines would increase their lead in the 2nd quarter on Ehst’s third touchdown pass of the evening, this time to Cameron Drake to make it 21-0.

Grove City would make it 27-0 on their opening drive of the second half when West Middlesex grad Clayton Parrish found the end zone from 3-yards out.

Ehst and Gustafson would connect again later in the 3rd on a two-yard touchdown which made it 34-7.

Nick Marrow would complete the scoring for the Wolverines on a 28-yard field goal to make it 37-14.

Grove City moves to 1-0 on the year and will travel to Carnegie Mellon next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com