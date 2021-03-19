Highlights: Gustafson leads Grove City to home opening win over St. Vincent

Gustafson had three touchdown catches on the night to lead the Wolverines to a season opening win

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City College football team opened their season with a win Friday night over St. Vincent 37-14.

Grove City wasted little time getting on the board when Josh Ehst found Cody Gustafson on a 64-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0 less than five minutes into the game.

Ehst and Gustafson would hook up later in the quarter, this time from 65-yards out to make it 14-0.

The Wolverines would increase their lead in the 2nd quarter on Ehst’s third touchdown pass of the evening, this time to Cameron Drake to make it 21-0.

Grove City would make it 27-0 on their opening drive of the second half when West Middlesex grad Clayton Parrish found the end zone from 3-yards out.

Ehst and Gustafson would connect again later in the 3rd on a two-yard touchdown which made it 34-7.

Nick Marrow would complete the scoring for the Wolverines on a 28-yard field goal to make it 37-14.

Grove City moves to 1-0 on the year and will travel to Carnegie Mellon next Thursday.