Highlights: Grove City rolls in District Tournament opener

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City football team scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back as the Eagles topped Fairview 42-7 in the District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinals Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from tonight’s game.

Grove City scored all of their 42 points in the first half.

Anthony Nemec racked up three rushing touchdowns on the night and finished with 137 yards on just 11 carries.

Eagles’ quarterback Hunter Hohman threw two touchdown passes and added another on the ground.

Grove City moves on to face Fort LeBoeuf in the Class 3A District 10 Semifinals next Saturday.

