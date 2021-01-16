HIGHLIGHTS: Grisdale’s huge first quarter paces Poland past Boardman

Jackie Grisdale outscored Boardman 17-9 in the first quarter to help Poland grab the win over the Spartans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackie Grisdale outscored Boardman by herself in the first quarter en route to a win over the Spartans 53-36 Saturday evening.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Bulldogs and Spartans.

Grisdale was locked in early, hitting four 3-pointers in the first half, ending with 17 points in the first quarter.

Poland led 27-9 after the opening quarter.

Boardman hung tough though, cutting the deficit to as little as 12 midway through the second quarter.

Grisdale finished with a game-high 27 on the night.

For Boardman, Mackenzie Riccitelli and Isabella Martin each had seven points.

Poland improves to 11-1 on the season.