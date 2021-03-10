Highlights: Greenville falls to Fairview in Class 3A Semifinals

Fairview improves to 19-3 overall

FAIRVIEW, Pa. (WKBN) – Fairview rolled past Greenville 36-16 in the District 10 Class 3A Semifinals Wednesday night at Fairview High School.

Sara Gennuso led the way for Fairview with 14 points in the win. Caroline Zentis added eight while Hope Garrity chipped in with six.

Greenville was led by Jaidah Rosario and Grace Cano who tallied five points apiece in the setback.

The Trojans drop to 16-3 on the season.

Fairview improves to 19-3 overall and advances to face Lakeview in the Class 3A Final on Saturday.