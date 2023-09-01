BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – After four long quarters of back and forth, West Branch pulls off a well-fought 52-43 home win over Girard.
Watch the video above for extended game highlights.
Girard (2-1) will host Struthers in week four. West Branch (2-1) will visit Ridgewood.
