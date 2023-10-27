STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – #6 Struthers defeated #11 Girard Friday night, 21-16.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

The win sets up a rematch with #3 Poland in Division IV, Region 13 next Friday after the Bulldogs defeated #14 East Liverpool 42-14.

The Wildcats fell to Poland in an overtime thriller just a week ago.

Girard finishes the season with a record of 5-6 while Struthers improves to 8-3.

