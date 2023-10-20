NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles defeated Girard 48-28 Friday night in Northeast Eight Conference play.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Girard improves to 6-4 on the season while Niles falls to 5-5.

Now, both teams will await the official word on who they will play in the Division IV, Region 13 playoffs. Entering Friday, Girard was ranked #10 while Niles was #8.