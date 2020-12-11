HIGHLIGHTS: Giles’ late bucket gives South Range late win over Ursuline

Lexi Giles had 10 points, her last two the most important to give the Raiders a win over the Irish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls basketball team grabbed their third-straight win Thursday night as the Raiders held off Ursuline 52-48.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

South Range led by three at the half but the Irish stormed out in the second half, going on an 11-0 run to start the half and leading after the third quarter 40-37.

But the Raiders would chip away at the lead, capping off the comeback with a Lexi Giles basket, which gave South Range the lead for good.

Izzy Lamparty and Bree Kohler led the way with 12 points each while Giles and Gabby Lamparty each had 10.

For Ursuline, Anisah Moorman had a game-high 15 while Rachel Fabry had nine and Cara McNally added eight.

South Range improves to 3-1 on the year while Ursuline falls to 1-1.