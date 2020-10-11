HIGHLIGHTS: Gibson’s big night powers Brookfield into 2nd round

The Warriors routed Oberlin Saturday, 57-22, setting up a rematch with LaBrae next week in Round 2 of the playoffs

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield football team defeated Oberlin, 57-22 in a Division VI Region 21 first round battle Saturday at Addison Field.

The Warriors wasted little time in building a big lead in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Haden Gibson ran in the first two touchdowns, both from 10-yards out. Gibson would later finds Donovan Pawlowski for another 1st quarter touchdown to make it 21-0 early.



Up next, Brookfield will play a rematch with LaBrae. Kickoff set for next Saturday, 7 PM back at Addison Field in Brookfield.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.