HIGHLIGHTS: Fourth quarter rally springs Boardman past Cardinal Mooney

Both teams were undefeated entering the game Friday night

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman used a fourth quarter rally to get the best of Cardinal Mooney Friday night, topping the Cardinals 51-42.

The Spartans would lead at the break but the Cardinals stormed ahead in the third quarter, taking a 32-28 lead going into the final frame.

But that is when Boardman would step on the gas, outscoring the Cardinals 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Anderson had a team-high 15 for Boardman while Trey DiPietro had 13 and D.J. Evans added 10.

For Cardinal Mooney, Mike Pelini led all-scorers with 17 while Jack Pepperney had 14.

Boardman improves to 4-0 while Mooney falls to 3-1.