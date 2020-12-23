Highlights: Fitch’s Simons nets 1,000th career point in Falcons’ win over Marlington

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rolled past Marlington, 67-41 in their first win of the season on Tuesday.

Todd Simons scored his 1,000th career point, tallying a team-high 18 points in the win. Cam Smith and Allen Underwood scored 10 and 9 points respectively.

Simons becomes just the third boy in Fitch program history to reach the milestone, as he’s now chasing the boys all-time scoring record of 1,287 points set by Jack Morrison in 1955.

“This is definitely a really cool achievement,” said Simons. “I mean, no one’s done it since the 60’s and the first was in the 50’s. My goal personally is to break the all-time record but obviously it’s just us getting more wins. This was our first win of the year. To do it in blowout fashion is a pretty good win to have a thousand points in.”

“I’ve been with Todd for three years at the varsity level and guys like that don’t come a long very often,” said Brian Beany, Fitch head coach. “It’s fun to watch guys like that play because he’s a grinder. Some nights, shots aren’t falling for him so he’ll do other things. He’s definitely the motor of this team.”

Up by only 4 at halftime (23-19), Fitch outscored the Dukes in the second half by 22 points (44-22).

Eleven Falcons scored in tonight’s contest. Fitch improved to 1-3. The Falcons will play Mooney on Monday.

Rome Sims led Marlington with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Drew Denham also scored in double-figures with 13.

The Dukes will be in action next Wednesday when they meet EBC-foe Canton South.