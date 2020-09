BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield turned away Western Reserve 31-0 for their 6th straight win over the Blue Devils. The Tigers utilized a balanced offensive attack by gaining 198 yards on the ground and 179 yards through the air for 377 total yards of offense.

Beau Brungard led the Tigers in rushing with 131 yards rushing (2 TDs) on 8 rushes. Brungard also completed 9 of 13 tosses for 179 yards. Clayton Nezbeth also reached the end zone twice as he gained 54 yards on 7 rushing attempts. Clayton Medvez and Nick Slike each accumulated 76 and 68 yards receiving.