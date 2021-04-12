Highlights: Fitch softball rides 17-run inning to roll past Howland

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 5-1 overall on the season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rolled past Howland 22-3 in five innings in high school softball action on Monday afternoon.

The Falcons plated five runs in the second inning, followed up by a 17-run inning in the third.

Fitch’s Bella Tofil went 3-3 with 3 RBI’s, while Sydney Shaffer went 3-3 and also drove in a run.

Ayla Ray went 3-4 with an RBI, while Sophia Senediak went 1-2 with a 3-run home run in the win fo the Falcons.

Jennifer Sindledecker, Bailee Beasom, and Kayla Campbell each drove in a run in the loss for the Tigers.

Pitcher Kayla Schubert picked up the win for Fitch, tossing a complete game, allowing two earned runs with two strikeouts.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 5-1 overall on the season.

Howland drops to 4-4 on the campaign.