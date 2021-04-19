Highlights: Fisher and Guarnieri lead Niles to third straight win

Struthers drops to 3-6 on the season while Niles improves to 9-5 overall

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles topped Struthers 7-4 in high school baseball action at Cene Park on Monday evening.

The Red Dragons have now won three straight games.

Anthony Fisher went 3-3 with three RBIs in the win for Niles. Michael Guarnieri also went 3-3 and drove in a pair of runs.

Chance Laczko went 3-3 with two RBIs in the loss for the Wildcats.

Andrew Huffman pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, allowing four unearned runs.

Struthers drops to 3-6 on the season while Niles improves to 9-5 overall.