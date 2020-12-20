HIGHLIGHTS: Fighting Phantoms downed by Green Bay; drop fifth-straight

The Phantoms fell behind 3-0 after the first period and never recovered against the Gamblers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Green Bay Gamblers completed the weekend sweep of the Youngstown Phantoms Saturday night, getting the win 5-2 at the Covelli Centre.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Phantoms and Gamblers.

Green Bay got on the board just over five minutes into the game when Alex Nordstrom scored his first of the season to make it 1-0.

Things got choppy from there, as the Gamblers’ Mason Lohrei and Youngstown’s Jaden Grant dropped the gloves. Each received a ten minute misconduct for the scrap.

Green Bay would double their lead shortly after the fight when Alex Servagno made it 2-0 Gamblers.

They would add one more just before the end of the first period as Jackson Hallum put Green Bay in front 3-0 after the first period.

Youngstown would try and claw back in the second period as Reilly Funk scored his fourth of the year and second in as many games to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Later in the period, the Phantoms would make it 3-2 thanks to a goal from Mike Brown.

It was Brown’s first of the season.

The score would stay that way until late in the third period when Servagno would get his second of the night to put it out of reach for the Phantoms.

The Phantoms are off for the rest of 2020, returning to action January 3 against the Team USA U18’s.