Highlights: Fifth-inning homer sends Fitch to the district championship game

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rallied past Chardon 4-2 in the Division I District Semifinals on Monday afternoon.

Maddy Taylor hit a two-run home run to give the Falcons the lead in the fifth inning. She also recorded a sacrifice-fly to drive in another run in the victory.

Lydia Spalding pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for Fitch.

Kalya Noerr suffered the loss for the Hilltoppers, tossing a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

Chardon’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 18-6.

Austintown Fitch improves to 17-2 overall on the season.

The Falcons advance to face North Canton Hoover in the Division I District Final on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Austintown Fitch High School.