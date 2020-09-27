HIGHLIGHTS: Ferry & Leetonia stay perfect with big win over EP

The Bears improve to 5-0 on the season behind another strong performance from senior running back Marco Ferry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia football team routed East Palestine, 51-7 Saturday night at Stambaugh Stadium on the campus of Youngstown State University.

Senior running back Marco Ferry turned in another huge game for the Bears on the ground. With the win, Leetonia improves to 5-0 on the season.



