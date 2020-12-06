HIGHLIGHTS: Fast start leads Struthers to big win over Austintown-Fitch

Trey Metzka led the way for the Wildcats as they grabbed their 2nd win of the season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team grabbed their second win of the year Saturday, topping Austintown-Fitch 77-52.

Watch the video above to see the highlights of the game.

Trey Metzka had a big night for the Wildcats with a team-high 23 points (seven 3-pointers) and Brandon Washington added 18.

For Austintown, Todd Simons had a game-high 26 points for the Falcons. Isaac Boyd was also in double-figure for Fitch with 12 points.

Struthers improves to 2-0 while Fitch falls to 0-2 on the young season.