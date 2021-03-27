Highlights: Fast start gives Austintown-Fitch opening night win over Niles

Five runs in the first two innings paced Fitch to an opening night win over Niles

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch baseball team opened the season on a strong note as the Falcons topped Niles, 9-2, at Coppola Field Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Red Dragons and Falcons.

Fitch jumped on Niles early, scoring five runs in the first two innings of the game.

Senior Ross Linert grabbed the win, picking up 5 K’s in three innings of work.

Derek Franken and Brandon Popio both went three-for-three on the night with a triple in the win.

Fitch moves to 1-0 while Niles falls to 0-1 to start the season.