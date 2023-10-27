CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – #2 South Range is moving on to round two in the Division V, Region 17 Playoffs after a 43-20 victory over #15 Fairless Friday night.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
Fairless falls to 4-7 on the season while South Range improves to 10-1.
The Raiders advance to play #7 Ridgewood who defeated #10 Edison, 33-8.
