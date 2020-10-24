Highlights: East Liverpool vs. Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem edged East Liverpool 14-7 in regular season high school football action Friday night.

Jackson Johnson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jax Booth in the third quarter was the difference.

Watch the video to see highlights of the Quakers and Potters.

