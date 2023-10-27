POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The #3 Poland Bulldogs used a balanced effort Friday night to defeat #14 East Liverpool 42-14.
Six different Bulldogs found the endzone in the victory.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
The win sets up a rematch for Poland with #6 Struthers in the Division IV, Region 13 Playoffs. Struthers defeated Girard, 21-16.
Poland survived an OT thriller with Struthers just a week ago on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week.
Poland improves to 10-1 on the season while East Liverpool falls to 6-5.
