POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The #3 Poland Bulldogs used a balanced effort Friday night to defeat #14 East Liverpool 42-14.

Six different Bulldogs found the endzone in the victory.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.

The win sets up a rematch for Poland with #6 Struthers in the Division IV, Region 13 Playoffs. Struthers defeated Girard, 21-16.

Poland survived an OT thriller with Struthers just a week ago on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week.

Poland improves to 10-1 on the season while East Liverpool falls to 6-5.