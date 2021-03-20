Highlights: Dream season ends for Kennedy Catholic girls in quarterfinals

Sports

Kennedy Catholic's bid for an undefeated season came to and end on Saturday, in a 61-48 loss to Rochester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s bid for an undefeated season came to and end on Saturday, in a 61-48 loss to Rochester in the PIAA Girls Basketball Class A Quarterfinals.

Bella DiNardo led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, while Paris Gilmore added 11 in the loss.

Corynne Hauser led Rochester with 18 points, while Alexis Robison added 17 in the win.

Kennedy Catholic’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-1.

Rochester improves to 16-3 overall on the season and advances to face the winner of Coudersport/Bishop Guilfoyle in the Western Final on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com