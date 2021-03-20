Highlights: Dream season ends for Kennedy Catholic girls in quarterfinals

Kennedy Catholic's bid for an undefeated season came to and end on Saturday, in a 61-48 loss to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s bid for an undefeated season came to and end on Saturday, in a 61-48 loss to Rochester in the PIAA Girls Basketball Class A Quarterfinals.

Bella DiNardo led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, while Paris Gilmore added 11 in the loss.

Corynne Hauser led Rochester with 18 points, while Alexis Robison added 17 in the win.

Kennedy Catholic’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-1.

Rochester improves to 16-3 overall on the season and advances to face the winner of Coudersport/Bishop Guilfoyle in the Western Final on Tuesday.