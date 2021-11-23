Highlights: Dill, Canfield top West Branch

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Alyssa Dill finished with a team-high 13 points to lead the Cardinals to a 45-22 win over West Branch Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

“We’re starting off really strong,” Dill said. “We had a good game against Massillon Perry. That was a big win for us. Obviously playing at West Branch is hard to do, so winning tonight was a good feeling for all of us.”

Canfield led 26-10 at the half.

Canfield improves to 2-0 on the season. West Branch drops to 1-1.