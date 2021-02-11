Highlights: Davis helps Liberty race past Champion, avenging earlier loss

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty boys basketball team defeated Champion, 47-38 in a MVAC Grey tier battle Thursday at Liberty High School.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game.
In the first meeting, Champion came away with 7-point victory, but the Leopards split the season series with strong defensive pressure down the stretch.
Liberty’s James Davis turned in an impressive performance with 10 made field goals and a game-high 23 points. O’Marion Dawson added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Jameer Weaver had 9 points.
Champion was led by Austin Willforth with a team-high 14 points and Trayvon Edwards had 10.