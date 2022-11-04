BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian’s undefeated season came to an end Friday night, with a round two loss to Cuyahoga Heights, 10-6.

#6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) will take on #2 Mogadore (10-0) in round three next week.

Valley Christian finishes the season with a record of 10-1.