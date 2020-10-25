Highlights: Crestview upsets undefeated Garfield

The Rebels advance in the Division V playoffs with a 23-15 win in Garrettsville

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview handed Garfield their first loss of the season Saturday night, and advanced in the Division V playoffs with a 23-15 victory in Garrettsville.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Saturday’s game.

Crestview has now won 6 straight games, and will advance to play South Range next Saturday night in the Regional Semifinals.

With the loss, Garfield drops to (7-1) on the season, and is eliminated from post season play.

