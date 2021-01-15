Highlights: Crestview holds off Brookfield as Golden closes in on all-time scoring record

Senior Drake Golden scored 18 points Friday and is now just eight points shy of setting the school's career scoring record

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview boys basketball team defeated Brookfield, 56-51 Friday night in a back-and-forth game at Crestview High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Friday’s game.

Crestview senior Drake Golden entered the night just 25 points shy of the boys’ career scoring record of 1,307 points set by Brad Gecina from 1992-1995. Golden scored 18 points in Friday’s win and is now just seven points from tying and eight from passing Gecina’s all-time mark.

“We were struggling for a while, but it always feels good to get a win and being at home. I think we needed that,” Golden said. “It was a good energy booster. This is just playing ball at this point and it will be fun to get [the record] and I’m excited for it, but the win was great.”

“Drake has just been that solid rock for Crestview basketball over the last four years,” said Rick Gates, Crestview head coach. “He’s a four-year starter, the hardest worker and puts in all that extra time in the offseason and it’s paid off for Drake. He’ll get it next game.”

With the win, Crestview improves to 4-7 on the season and will travel to LaBrae next Tuesday.

Jack Yerkey led all scorers with 19 points for the Rebels while Donovan Pawlowski paced Brookfield with 17.