Highlights: Crestview blanks LaBrae, advances to district final

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview downed LaBrae 9-0 in the Division III Boys’ Soccer District Semifinal Tuesday night.

Junior Nick Novak led the Rebels with two goals and one assist. Cutter Crane and Ryan Emch each finished with two goals.

Mitchell Auer tallied one goal and two assists while Colt Crane and Carter Blakeman recorded one goal and one assist.

Matthew Deniro chipped in with three assists.

Sam Campbell finished with one save in goal.

Crestview advances to face Cardinal Mooney in the Division III District Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.