Highlights: Columbiana vs. Western Reserve

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Blue Devils advance in the OHSAA high school football playoffs with a round one victory over Columbiana Saturday night, 34-19.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Western Reserve (4-3) will travel to Springfield next Saturday night to take on the #1 seeded Tigers in the Division VI playoffs.

